Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 37,900 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.