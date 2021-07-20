Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 324,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 153,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of GHL opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 35,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.