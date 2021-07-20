Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.74% of Coffee worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Shares of JVA opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.