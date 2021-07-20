Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of First Internet Bancorp worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

