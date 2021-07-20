Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Peoples Financial Services worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFIS opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $305.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

