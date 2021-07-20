Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.68% of Venus Concept worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $128.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

