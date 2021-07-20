Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 778.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

