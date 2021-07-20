Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 751,151 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

