Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 219,611 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.