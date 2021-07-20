Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 over the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.52 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.