Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National CineMedia worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $278.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

