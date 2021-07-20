Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.24% of A.H. Belo worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in A.H. Belo by 51.1% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

NYSE AHC opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14. A.H. Belo Co. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.