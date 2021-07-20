Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.98% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $1,419,800.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,013 shares of company stock worth $1,936,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

