Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 248.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,876,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

