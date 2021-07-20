Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Lands’ End as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ LE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

