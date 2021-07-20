Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

