Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of The Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Lovesac news, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,574 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,300. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

