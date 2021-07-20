Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 152,440 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Resonant worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resonant alerts:

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $162.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.