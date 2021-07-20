Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 186,879 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1,120.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $3,561,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEP. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

