Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aramark by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Aramark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

