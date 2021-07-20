Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,294,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 429,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 733,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $152.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.