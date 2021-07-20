Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,700 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

