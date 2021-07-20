Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $11,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $3,971,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 523,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock worth $14,522,270. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRD opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.74. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

