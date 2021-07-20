Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 26,767 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.43% of Electromed worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Electromed by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Electromed by 76.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ELMD opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

