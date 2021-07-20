Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 268,266 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268,266 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Broadwind worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 117.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $335,055. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

