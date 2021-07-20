Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

POWI stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

