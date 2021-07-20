Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,326,000 after buying an additional 213,158 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.34. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

