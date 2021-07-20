Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aurora Cannabis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of ACB opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.