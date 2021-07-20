Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Trading Down 2.6%

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 921 ($12.03) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.35). Approximately 55,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 99,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.67).

The company has a current ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,087.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £682.26 million and a PE ratio of -32.81.

In other Renalytix AI news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £68,625 ($89,659.00). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £192,950 ($252,090.41).

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

