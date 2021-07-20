Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,263.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $95,408.89 and approximately $37,263.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00095834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00142009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,619.98 or 0.99890707 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,318,868 coins and its circulating supply is 370,898,878 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

