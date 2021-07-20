Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.
REGI opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
