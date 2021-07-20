Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

REGI opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

