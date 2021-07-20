Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

