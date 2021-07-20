Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 3,103 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

