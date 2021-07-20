Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Repay worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,359,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $145,500.00. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,541 shares of company stock worth $3,660,939. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

