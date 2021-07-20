Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.21-2.28 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGEN opened at $199.38 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

