REPO Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $14,102.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00141278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.80 or 0.99890342 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

