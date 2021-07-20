Request Achieves Market Cap of $41.65 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Request has a total market capitalization of $41.65 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012503 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.00749353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

