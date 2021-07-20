Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$140.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

