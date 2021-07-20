Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

