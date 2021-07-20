Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$115.76 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

