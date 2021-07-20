Research Analysts Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.46.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

