Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter.

