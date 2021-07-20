Research Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock worth $5,783,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

