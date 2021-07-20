Reviewing ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited -15.95% -16.05% -9.44%

This table compares Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.53 $630.15 million $1.66 45.02 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.84 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sonova and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sonova has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonova beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

