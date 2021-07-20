Reviewing America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $185.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 11.34% 28.94% 13.98% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Jiuzi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $918.61 million 1.07 $104.14 million $14.95 9.93 Jiuzi $8.21 million 9.11 $3.45 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Jiuzi on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

