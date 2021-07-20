Reviewing Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Xcelerate alerts:

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xcelerate and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.65 $15.74 million $0.77 47.56

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

Risk and Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xcelerate and The Pennant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.18%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.