Reviewing Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) and Bunge (NYSE:BG)

Bunge (NYSE:BG) and Yanglin Soybean (OTCMKTS:YSYB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bunge alerts:

This table compares Bunge and Yanglin Soybean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge 4.75% 35.47% 8.46% Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bunge and Yanglin Soybean’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge $41.40 billion 0.25 $1.15 billion $8.30 8.89 Yanglin Soybean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bunge has higher revenue and earnings than Yanglin Soybean.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bunge and Yanglin Soybean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge 0 3 2 0 2.40 Yanglin Soybean 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bunge presently has a consensus price target of $87.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given Bunge’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bunge is more favorable than Yanglin Soybean.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Bunge shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Bunge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bunge beats Yanglin Soybean on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils and fats, including cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and others for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; and whole grain and fiber ingredients. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers; and SSP, ammonia, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple superphosphate, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Yanglin Soybean

Yanglin Soybean, Inc. is in the business of manufacturing, distribution, and selling of non-genetically modified soybean oil, salad oil, and soybean meal throughout the Province of Heilongjiang, China. The Company’s products are sold directly to its customers or through distributors. Majority of Yanglin Soybean’s customers are located in Northern China. The company sells its products under the `Yanglin` brand name primarily to various geographic regions of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its various distribution channels. The Company’s manufacturing process includes sifting, crushing, heating and pressing soybeans, extracting and separating oil from crushed soybeans, and cleansing, hydrating and packaging oil, as well as drying and packaging soybean meal.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.