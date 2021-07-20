Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 57,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

