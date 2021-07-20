Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Revlon shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 189,258 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

