Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Revlon shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 189,258 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.86.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revlon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
About Revlon (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.