Revolution Populi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,745.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $18.80 million and $63,745.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

